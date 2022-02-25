Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: Gold prices edged lower in the commodity market. As per market experts, the investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Russia.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading lower by 1.05% or Rs 553 at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram. Silver futures is at Rs 65,793 per kg, lower by 1.65% or Rs 1,105.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,480, lower by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4685, down by Rs 40.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $ 1,909.06 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $ 1,910.70.Spot gold prices at COMEX is at $ 1912 per ounce, up by 0.46%.