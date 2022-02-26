Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai: Legendary Indian musician Ilaiyaraaja will perform at Dubai Expo 2020. The music maestro from Tamil Nadu will perform at the Jubilee Park on March 5.

‘Vanakkam UAE. Vanakkam Expo 2020 Dubai. I am happy to come, perform and take you on a journey filled with music you all love. Join me on March 5, at 9 pm, at the Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai’, Ilaiyaraaja tweeted.

R Gnanathesikan, better known as Ilaiyaraaja has won five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India in 2018. In 2010, he received Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India.