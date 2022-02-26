SpiceJet announces six flights to this country from March 10

Mumbai: Private air carrier based in India, SpiceJet has announced that it will launch 6 passenger flights to Bangkok in Thailand from March 10. Three Indian cities – New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai – will be connected to Thailand’s capital by daily direct flights.

Also Read: BMW X4 pre-launch bookings open in India: Know the features and expected price

The air carrier will make use of its Boeing 737 aircraft for the service. SpiceJet has opened bookings on their website. The ticket rate starts at Rs 12,000 from Delhi and Mumbai and approximately Rs 10,000 from Kolkata. SpiceJet will start the Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17.