To block Russian tanks from advancing, Ukrainian soldier burns himself up on bridge.

An Ukrainian soldier blew up the bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Ukraine to prevent Russian tanks from conquering his country. He sacrificed his own life in the process.

According to the Ukrainian military, Marine battalion engineer Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych was sent to the Henichesk bridge in the southern province of Kherson when Russian tanks invaded.

The army decided that the only option to stop the Russian tanks was to blow up the bridge, and Volodymyrovych volunteered to do it, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

However, he quickly realised that he would not be able to return to safety and died in the blast. Because to his bravery, Russian soldiers were forced to take a longer route, giving the Ukrainian military more time to respond.