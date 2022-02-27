Here are the four most popular classic clichés and their origin

Clichés – A term that refers to something that has been overdone and reeks of unoriginality. The word, on the other hand, is not restricted to the confines of a sentence – it also promotes literary elements such as situations, genres, characters, and narratives. Though clichés have taken on a bad connotation over time and are linked with sloppy writing, certain clichés have stood the test of time.

The clichés that fall under the category of classic literature aren’t scrutinised for their lack of originality. While some have their roots in Shakespeare’s writings, others have a Dickensian tinge to them. Other stereotypes are said to have arisen in folklore and stories.

In this essay, we will look at four of the most well-known literary clichés and their origin in the English language.

1. Once upon a time…

Every narrative, every tale, we used to start with this cliché when we were kids. The roots of ‘Once upon a time’ are as old as the feeling of time this cliché instils in the mind. As a result, its roots do not have a clear beginning. The term first appeared in George Peel’s play ‘The Old Wives Tale’ written in 1595.

2. Pot calling the kettle black

People used cast iron utensils during the period when this expression became popular, which were coated with black soot over time. The first use of the cliché may be found in an English translation of Don Quixote, a Spanish book. The work was written by Miguel de Cervantes and translated by Thomas Shelton in 1620.

3. Little did they know

‘Little did they know’, a cliché that pours from the pens of all suspense authors across centuries was initially popularised by writer George Dobbs, who referenced the term from The Rotarian magazine in 1931. Before now, very few people were aware of this cliché. ‘Little did he know that he was then on the verge of discovering a hidden treasure’, read the original sentence from which this cliché was derived.

4. Happily, ever after

This line appears in several fairy tales, yet it was invented by Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio in the 14th century. In this context, ‘ever after’ referred to paradise, implying that the term meant everlasting delight. ‘So they lived very lovingly, and happily, ever after’, read a phrase in Boccaccio’s Decameron translation.