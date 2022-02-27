National Protein Day 2022: Protein-rich foods that contribute to a healthy life

Protein Day is observed in India every year on February 27, with the goal of raising public awareness about the health advantages of protein. The day encourages people to eat more of this important macronutrient. The day also allows individuals to learn more about various plant and animal protein sources. So, on this Protein Day, let’s have a look at some of the high-protein foods:

Eggs: Eggs are a favourite go-to meal for all fitness enthusiasts since they are high in selenium, vitamin B12, and vitamin A, as well as protein.

Salmon: Salmon is known for its high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids but it also contains protein. Consuming 100 grams of salmon will give you over 20 grams of protein.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is the ideal alternative for all vegans out there. It is a kind of cheese that is low in fat and calories but high in protein. Cottage cheese is also high in calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12, riboflavin (vitamin B2), and other vitamins and minerals.