Road signs removed by Ukraine – to contain Russian advances;

A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs to confound the invading forces in an attempt to delay the Russian assault. In a Facebook update, the government business Ukravtodor said that the enemy has weak communications and is unable to manoeuvre in the terrain.

‘Let us help them in going directly to hell,’ it said, asking all road groups and local authorities to begin destroying neighbouring road signs as soon as possible.

The company also shared a modified photo of a typical road sign with profanities in place of directions to surrounding cities.

The business has also urged Ukrainians to use all available means to blockade the enemy, including burning tires and trees and barricading.

‘The occupant must understand that he is not welcome here and that he will face resistance on every street, every road’ it warned.