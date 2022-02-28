Dalhousie: 5 khadi bhandar stores were burned to ashes

A fire in Dalhousie’s Gandhi Chowk Market early Monday destroyed property worth lakhs of rupees.

‘Five shops were burned to ashes, all of them khadi bhandar stores’ Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said, adding that the source of the fire is being investigated.

According to initial accounts,’ the fire started about 3 a.m. owing to a short circuit.’

Fire officers were dispatched immediately, and the flame was brought under control in less than two hours.

The extent of the loss, according to Thakur, is being assessed. There were no fatalities reported in the incident.