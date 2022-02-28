Greek man, rescued after fell off vessel in Arabian sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Monday that it had coordinated the rescue of a Greek national who had fallen from a merchant vessel off the coast of Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea.

The ICG said in a statement that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a distress call from merchant vessel Galini on February 27 while it was around 625 nautical miles west of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep.

The ICG’s MRCC ‘successfully coordinated recovery of man overboard (MOB)’ and named Papadopoulous Donysis, a Greek national who employed as the Galini’s second officer. According to the coast guard, the MRCC quickly diverted merchant vessel Barzan to Donysis’ location because it was the nearest vessel (60 nautical miles).

Barzan reported seeing Donysis while on a continuous search in and around the datum, and immediately headed for his recovery, according to the report.