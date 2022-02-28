India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 117.67 crore

New Delhi: The Covid vaccination coverage in India crossed 177.67 crore on Monday. More than 15 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till now. More than 2 crore precaution doses have been administered so far to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Healthcare workers, Frontline Workers and people over 60 years.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.