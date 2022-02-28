Ukraine- Russia crisis: UN says, radioactive waste site in Ukraine struck

The UN’s nuclear watchdog says, missiles hit a radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, although there are no reports of building damage or signs of radioactive material being released.

Director General Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement late Sunday that Ukrainian officials alerted his agency about the overnight strike. He says that the findings of on-site radioactive monitoring will be received soon by his agency.

An electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was destroyed the day before, according to the report.

The two incidents, according to Grossi, illustrate a ‘very real risk.’ Such facilities generally house low-level radioactive materials like waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a ‘very serious risk.’He claims that if the sites are harmed, ‘very serious effects for human health and the ecosystem’ could result.