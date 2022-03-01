More flights for speedy evacuation of students from Ukraine; TDP chief Naidu write to MEA

N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) demanding that the MEA increase flights to ensure the speedy evacuation of students from Ukraine.

‘In the light of the increased number of Telugu people along with other fellow Indians at various border points, the following requests may be considered: Increase in number of flights evacuating Indians; Flights may be operated from other border countries of Ukraine like Slovakia, Moldova and Poland so that the Government of India run flights can cater to more people,’ Naidu wrote in his letter.

Naidu appreciated the MEA’s efforts to return Indians who had become stranded in Ukraine. ‘Currently, all flights carrying Indians are terminating at Mumbai or Delhi. Considering the number of Telugu people it is requested to operate flights till Hyderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,’ he added. According to Naidu, there are 1500 Telugu people stranded in the war-torn country.