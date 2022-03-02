Russia’s Navalny calls for anti-war protests, calls Putin insane

Alexei Navalny, a jailed Kremlin rival, has called for daily rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing President Vladimir Putin as a “clearly insane tsar.”

Navalny called for rallies across the country and overseas to highlight that not all Russians favour the war and to show sympathy with the thousands of individuals jailed in Russia as a result of anti-war demonstrations since the invasion last week.

“We can’t possibly wait another day. Regardless of where you are. Whether you’re in Russia, Belarus, or on the other side of the world. Every weekday at 19.00, and on weekends and holidays at 14.00, go to your city’s main plaza “he said in a statement released by his spokeswoman on Twitter.

According to Navalny, Russia aspired to be a peaceful nation, but few people now would describe it as such.

“At the very least, let us avoid becoming a nation of terrified, mute people. Of cowards who pretend not to witness our obviously mad tsar’s aggressive campaign against Ukraine, “he stated