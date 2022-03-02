DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsArmyNEWSofficials and personalsInternationalDefencePolitics

War-torn Kiev is plagued with robbery and rape: Ukraine shocks the world!

Mar 2, 2022, 09:47 pm IST

Seven days ago, the Russia-Ukraine War began. Various cities of the country, such as Kiev or Kharkov, faced unimaginable opposition from the Russian army. However, civilians are also taking up arms. Despite this collective resistance, Putin did not relent. Therefore, Kyiv has not yet been occupied. Despite losing possession, Kharkov became an important city. Despite all the excitement, an opposing picture has emerged.

Ukraine is experiencing a rise in crime. Moreover, arms have been obtained which are misused. Since February 28, a video has gone viral. According to Gonzalo Lira, who appears in the video, criminals have seized weapons from civilians. In war-torn Ukraine, robberies and rapes are on the rise.

In Lira’s words, ‘there was a lot of gunfire in Kiev last night. The Russians have nothing to do with it. The Russians are still 10 kilometers away. This is probably the work of a vicious circle’. According to him, the criminals have become more active since getting the government-provided weapons. The western media has also been criticized by him. According to him, such news was not published by the biased media. ‘I am afraid, maybe not the Russian or Ukrainian army, that I will be shot dead by an ordinary criminal,’ he said.

Multiple bewildered patriotic images have been exposed during the war between Ukraine and Russia (Russia-Ukraine War). In many cities, ordinary people are blocking Russian forces from evacuating.

 

