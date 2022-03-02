War-torn Kiev is plagued with robbery and rape: Ukraine shocks the world!

Seven days ago, the Russia-Ukraine War began. Various cities of the country, such as Kiev or Kharkov, faced unimaginable opposition from the Russian army. However, civilians are also taking up arms. Despite this collective resistance, Putin did not relent. Therefore, Kyiv has not yet been occupied. Despite losing possession, Kharkov became an important city. Despite all the excitement, an opposing picture has emerged.

Ukraine is experiencing a rise in crime. Moreover, arms have been obtained which are misused. Since February 28, a video has gone viral. According to Gonzalo Lira, who appears in the video, criminals have seized weapons from civilians. In war-torn Ukraine, robberies and rapes are on the rise.

His name is Gonzalo Lira, a famous (banned) guy on YouTube.

He is stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine. He explains how the desperate actions of the Ukrainian Pres of lending firearms has backfired, big time. No Western media will ever cover this. Unbiased, fair reporting frm ground zero pic.twitter.com/UFFy8fUzcs — Yash Thackeray (@thackeray_yash) February 28, 2022

In Lira’s words, ‘there was a lot of gunfire in Kiev last night. The Russians have nothing to do with it. The Russians are still 10 kilometers away. This is probably the work of a vicious circle’. According to him, the criminals have become more active since getting the government-provided weapons. The western media has also been criticized by him. According to him, such news was not published by the biased media. ‘I am afraid, maybe not the Russian or Ukrainian army, that I will be shot dead by an ordinary criminal,’ he said.

Multiple bewildered patriotic images have been exposed during the war between Ukraine and Russia (Russia-Ukraine War). In many cities, ordinary people are blocking Russian forces from evacuating.