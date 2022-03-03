22-year-old Indian student dies in Ukraine days after suffering a stroke

Another Indian student died in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Wednesday due to a stroke, a day after India announced its first casualty in the war-torn country. The 22-year-old pupil named Chandan Jindal of Barnala in Punjab was a Memorial Medical University student at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov.

According to sources, he was brought to Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia a month ago after suffering an Ischemic stroke and died earlier on Wednesday. His father has written to the authorities, requesting that the appropriate procedures be made to return his remains to his family.

As per reports, Jindal’s father is also in the hospital and is attempting to transport the body across the Romanian border at the Siret.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to release on September 30

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from Kharkiv, Ukraine, was murdered in Russian shelling on Tuesday. The disgruntled family was spoken to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai, who promised them that the government is working with Ukrainian authorities to return his remains.

‘Operation Ganga’ has been launched by the Indian government to repatriate Indian nationals back from Ukraine. They are mostly students. On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force joined the mission to help speed up the process.