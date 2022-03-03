Release date of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ starring Ranveer Singh announced

Mumbai: ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, the Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh will be released on May 13. The makers of the film announced the new release date. The film was scheduled to release in February and was postponed due to the Covid-19.

The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film marks Bollywood debut of south-Indian actress Shalini Pandey. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah also plays crucial roles in the film.