Abey Kuruvilla appointed as new General Manager of BCCI

New Delhi: Former India pace bowler Abey Kuruvilla will be reportedly taking charge as the new General Manager of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also read: Operation Ganga: Flight with 200 stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania

According to a report by ANI, 53-year-old Kuruvilla, who has played 10 Tests for India and his appointment was ratified during BCCI’s Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Kuruvilla’s tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will take up the role of BCCI General Manager as the position has gone vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down.

Also read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Here is the full schedule