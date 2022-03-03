Another land grab case filed against Nawab Malik

Another land grab case has been filed against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and his aides as part of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation. The complainant’s statement was recorded earlier this week. According to sources, the complaint revealed details about land in central Mumbai allegedly grabbed by Malik and his associates.

Earlier, ED officials went to the home of NCP leader Malik and conducted a search. Malik was given a notice after the search and asked to accompany ED officials to their office. On February 23, Malik was arrested by ED officials on charges of money laundering in a case involving underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Malik was then taken before a Special PMLA court, where he was remanded in ED custody till March 3.