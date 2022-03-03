DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

ASUS launches Vivobook laptop in India: Know the specifications and price

Mar 3, 2022, 08:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Consumer electronics and computer hardware company based in Taiwan, ASUS has launched its Vivobook 13 laptop in India. The new laptop is priced Rs 45,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage variant. The 8GB RAM with 256GB  SSD storage variant is  priced at Rs 62,990. The new laptops are available for purchase in all offline and online stores.

The new laptop is powered by  quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 SoC. It runs on Windows 11 OS. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The new gadget  features a 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR display, 1920 x 1080 resolution and  a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It has a 50Whr battery. The battery provides  over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

