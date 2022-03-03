China destroys third Tibetan Buddhist statue in past 3 months: Reports

Chinese officials have demolished another significant Buddhist statue in Draggo (Chinese: Luhuo) County, which is now part of China’s Sichuan Province, in the traditionally Tibetan Prefecture of Kardze (Ganzi). According to the Tibetan Service of rfa.org, this is the third such devastation in the county since December 2021, with the most recent one being at Chanang Monastery.

The three-storey high statue of Padmasambhava, better known as Guru Rinpoche, was reduced to rubbles in January, according to the article, which cited Tibetan exiles who knew about the damage as well as satellite pictures that confirmed it.

Padmasambhava was an 8th-century Indian guru who was highly respected by the Nyingma, or old school, of Tibetan Buddhists for his involvement in the early stages of the introduction of Buddhism in Tibet.

Prior to this, China dismantled a historic 99-foot-tall Buddha statue in Draggo, together with 45 enormous prayer wheels nearby, in mid-December 2021, and then a three-story-tall Maitreya (coming Buddha) monument at Gaden Namyal Ling Monastery in the same county in early January.

The Chinese officials were said to have given absurd justifications for the prior two demolitions, such as it was too tall in the first case and it was blocking a walkway within the monastery compound in the second case. It is not clear what justification was offered for the latest destruction.