Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal gained in the commodity market on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures were trading Rs 294 or 0.6%t up at Rs 51,588 per 10 gram. Silver May futures were trading at Rs 68,118 per kg, up by Rs 451 or 0.7%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold declined marginally. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,840, lower by Rs 320. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730, lower by Rs 40.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,927.18 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose from 0.4% to $1,929.90.