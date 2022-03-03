Develop Amaravati in 6 months, Andhra Pradesh HC to state government

In a recent judgement, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government to develop Amaravati, the state capital, within six months. The judgement was given when hearing a petition filed against the three capitals and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act.

The High Court directed the state government and the Andhra Pradesh CRDA to implement the capital city master plan and develop the city. The state government was ordered to act in accordance with the CRDA Act, and the plan was to be implemented within six months.

It further stated that, according to the contract, development work should be completed within six months. The HC also stated that plots to be built with all facilities should be handed over to farmers who had given their lands within three months.