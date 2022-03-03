Exposed corruption; Gujarat Congress leaders praise BJP MLA in assembly

On Thursday, Gujarat MLA and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Govind Patel received unexpected praise inside the state assembly building. A number of Congress MLAs praised Rajkot MLA Govind Patel for his efforts to prosecute Gujarat police officer Manoj Agarwal for alleged corruption.

After Govind Patel’s campaign, Agarwal, the former Rajkot commissioner, was transferred out of Rajkot. The leaders of Congress voted to acknowledge his anti-corruption efforts. As Govind Patel entered the assembly chamber, they greeted him with cheering slogans, ‘Govindbhai aage badho hum tumhare saath hai [keep the fight on Govindbhai, we are with you].’

Govind Patel criticised the then-Rajkot city police commissioner and the Rajkot city police in a letter to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi a month ago. At the time, the government launched an investigation into the matter.

The city police commissioner was transferred to the state reserve police training institute, which is considered a punishment posting, while several Rajkot police officers were suspended.