Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive opening of the Indian share market supported the upward rally of the local currency. But the rising crude oil prices, strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gain of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.76 against the American dollar. During trading it then gained further and touched 75.62, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close. On Wednesday, the Indian currency had settled at 75.80 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% higher at 97.51. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,338.94 crore.