Here are some of the finest songs of Shankar Mahadevan, to listen on his birthday

Shankar Mahadevan, one of Bollywood’s most well-known singers, celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday.

Shankar Mahadevan has provided his voice to a number of chart-topping songs in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, and Punjabi during the course of his nearly 20-year career.

Mahadevan was born into a Tamil household and studied classical and Carnatic music as a kid before beginning to play the veena at the age of five under the tutelage of veena maestro Shri Lalitha Venkataraman.

Mahadevan began working as a software engineer in Mumbai after graduating from college, but fate had other plans for him, and he finally found his way into the world of playback singing.

Here are five of Shankar Mahadevan’s finest songs that you can’t get enough of:

Breathless

‘Breathless,’ Mahadevan’s most popular work, was released in 1998. The song is a continuous stream of lyrics recorded by the performer without a break, stanza, verse, or, it appears, even a breather.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi

The song ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ from the film ‘Viruddh… Family Comes First’ is a must-have for any Ganesha-themed event. The song was published in 2005 and has become a masterpiece of the legendary performer.

Mitwa

Shafqat Amanat Ali, Caralisa Monteiro, and Shankar Mahadevan performed the song “Mitwa.” It was the most popular song from Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan’s 2006 film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’

Maa

Shankar Mahadevan got a National Award for his heartfelt song “Maa” from the film “Taare Zameen Par.” The song has the ability to trigger a wide range of emotions in listeners’ thoughts, leaving them teary-eyed.

Dil Chahta Hai

Without playing ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ the title music from the film of the same name, any road journey with pals is incomplete. Shankar Mahadevan and Clinton Cerejo perform the song’s music, which was composed by the famed Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy combo.