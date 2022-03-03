Hero Electric announces new e-scooter Hero Eddy; Read on to know the details

Hero Electric has unveiled a brand-new electric scooter named Hero Eddy. The new e-scooter, e2W, is simple to manoeuvre. The company said that the new Eddy offers the optimal combination between technology and convenience for short-distance travel.

The new Hero Eddy is available in two colours: yellow and light blue, and it has the newest technologies like Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode for a smoother, cleaner, and more environment friendly ride.

According to the company’s statement, there would be no need for a licence or registration. The product will be available in the following quarter.

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said, ‘We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individuals’ conscious efforts to contribute towards a carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity’.

Last month, the firm teamed with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide financing choices to its customers. Apart from that Hero Electric had formed a strategic partnership with Mahindra Group earlier this year, under which Mahindra would manufacture the company’s Optima and NYX at their Pithampur factory in Madhya Pradesh to meet the market demand.