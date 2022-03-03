Hunting turtles; Two people have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

In the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, a team from the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary arrested two hunters who were hunting turtles and fish in the Chambal River and seized seven nets and other items from their possession. Both of the arrested poachers are being interrogated by the team.

According to Ranvir Singh, regional forest officer of the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, when a team arrived at the Chambal River, the hunters attempted to flee, but the team followed them down and caught two of them, while the others escaped. The hunting equipment was seized from their possession.

Jitendra and Rinku, residents of Sabalgarh, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, were identified as the accused. The poachers who escaped were also identified by the team. All of these hunters are from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The squad is on the lookout for the escaped poachers, who will face legal punishment under the Forest Life Act.