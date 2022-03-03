Income Tax department issues refunds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore in this financial year. The refunds were given to more than 2.09 crore tax payers. The refunds includes 1.70 crore of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 34,202.31 crore.

The IT department updated that the refund includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,938 crore issued to over 2.07 crore individuals and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2.30 lakh cases.

The department updated that all tax payers who have filed their returns for 2020-21 financial year can view the details on Tax Information Network service of the Income Tax Department. Tax payers must enter their ‘PAN’ and ‘Assessment Year’ at the www.tin-nsdl.com, to view details. ‘Refund paid’ status is also being reflected in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS.