India Meteorological Department predict rainfall, strong winds in these states for next 3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and strong winds in some states in the country for next three days. The national weather agency said that a low-pressure area had intensified into a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. As per IMD, it will intensify further and move towards north Tamil Nadu Coast.

This will cause rainfall in several regions for the next 2 to 3 days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive rainfall at isolated places from March 3 to 5. South coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4 and March 5.

IMD also predicted strong winds over the south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar. The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on March 3 and March 5.