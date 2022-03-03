Indian Railways resume services of several trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of several trains. The national transporter took this decision considering the upcoming festival season. The services of trains that were suspended in December last year will be resumed.

The national transporter announced that Shramjeevi express will resume service from March 7 and the Sampoorna Kranti express will resume service from March 16. Magadh Express will resume operations from March 8 and the North East Express will start its services from March 17.

These trains will resume operation now:

12024 – 23 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12363 – 64 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12393 – 94 Patna New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti

12397 – 98 Gaya-New Delhi-Gaya Express

12561 – 62 Jaynagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar

13239 – 40 Patna – Kota – Patna

15203 – 04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni

13307 – 08 Firozpur-Dhanbad-Firozpur

15273 – 74 Raxaul-Anandvihar-Raxaul

12557 – 12558 Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar

13257 – 58 Danapur-Anandvihar-Danapur

12553 – 54 Saharsa-New Delhi-Saharsa

12391 – 92 Rajgir-New Delhi-Rajgir

14185 – 86 Gwalior-Barauni-Barauni

12505 – 06 Kamakhya-Anandvihar-Kamakhya

12367 – 68 Vikramshila Express

22405 – 06 Bhagalpur New Delhi Garib Rath

12369 – 70 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah

12327 – 28 Howrah-Dehradun Howrah

13483 – 84 Malda Town-Delhi

13413 – 14 Malda-Delhi-Malad