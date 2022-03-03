Indian Railways resume services of several trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of several trains. The national transporter took this decision considering the upcoming festival season. The services of trains that were suspended in December last year will be resumed.
The national transporter announced that Shramjeevi express will resume service from March 7 and the Sampoorna Kranti express will resume service from March 16. Magadh Express will resume operations from March 8 and the North East Express will start its services from March 17.
These trains will resume operation now:
12024 – 23 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi
12363 – 64 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi
12393 – 94 Patna New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti
12397 – 98 Gaya-New Delhi-Gaya Express
12561 – 62 Jaynagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar
13239 – 40 Patna – Kota – Patna
15203 – 04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni
13307 – 08 Firozpur-Dhanbad-Firozpur
15273 – 74 Raxaul-Anandvihar-Raxaul
12557 – 12558 Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar
13257 – 58 Danapur-Anandvihar-Danapur
12553 – 54 Saharsa-New Delhi-Saharsa
12391 – 92 Rajgir-New Delhi-Rajgir
14185 – 86 Gwalior-Barauni-Barauni
12505 – 06 Kamakhya-Anandvihar-Kamakhya
12367 – 68 Vikramshila Express
22405 – 06 Bhagalpur New Delhi Garib Rath
12369 – 70 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah
12327 – 28 Howrah-Dehradun Howrah
13483 – 84 Malda Town-Delhi
13413 – 14 Malda-Delhi-Malad
