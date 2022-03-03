Israeli PM Bennet meets Putin and Zelenskiy

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the presidents of both the waring nations to discuss a proposal for an Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine was the first person he spoke with. On Twitter, Zelenskiy stated that they discussed ‘Russian aggression.’

Bennett had initiated a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin. According to the Kremlin, Putin told Bennett that one of the major prerequisites for resolving the crisis was to consider Moscow’s security interests.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have good relations with Israel. Bennett’s tone has been cautious, despite the fact that the United Nations General Assembly voted unanimously on Wednesday to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

Bennett proposed that Israel facilitate peace talks at Kyiv’s request. He has also expressed support with Ukraine and offered humanitarian aid to the country.

The calls were confirmed by Bennett’s office. No further information was provided.