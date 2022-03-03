Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh stolen from PNB bank locker in Ghaziabad:

A resident of Ghaziabad got the shock of her life when she discovered that jewellery worth over Rs 70 lakh missing from her locker at a nationalised bank. After the crime was discovered, the victim, Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Ashok Nagar, filed a police complaint against the employees of Punjab National Bank (PNB). On Thursday, there was a lot of drama as news of a bank robbery spread.

Gupta has filed a formal complaint with the Sihani Gate police station, stating that the jewellery she had kept in the bank’s locker has gone missing. She stated that she has had this PNB bank account for 20 years and that her bank locker number is 879.

‘During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2019, I opened my bank locker and did not use it. I tried using the previous key to unlock my locker several times last year, in February 2021, but to no avail. I told the bank employees of the situation, and they provided me a phone number and said they will contact me again. I tried contacting them two or three times but received no response.’ she said.