Karnataka CM Bommai speaks with students stranded in Ukraine, assures safe evacuation

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, spoke to Karnataka medical students stranded in war-torn Ukraine and assured them of a safe evacuation. Bommai contacted students via phone to reassure them after the demise of Naveen, a Haveri district resident, in Kharkiv shelling. The students from Karnataka explained their ordeal by saying they had travelled nearly 30 kilometres from Kharkiv to reach a safe location.

The Chief Minister assured the students that the state government will assist them and make every attempt to bring them home safely. ‘The Karnataka government is in frequent contact with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs. We will do everything we can to ensure your safe return. In this regard, concerted efforts are being made ‘Bommai said.