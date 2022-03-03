Kashmir man shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Kulgam: A person, identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was killed in a firing incident by terrorists in Kulgam on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the Kolpora area of Kulgam where terrorists opened fire on the person. The victim was then immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law, and investigation is proceeding. Meanwhile, Kulgam Police cordoned off the area and a search is underway.