Know how to e-verify ITR using Aadhar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is an important document in the country as it is necessary for getting almost all government services. Aadhar card contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Aadhar card is essential to complete the Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing process. In order to complete the process of filing of the ITR, taxpayer must also verify their Income Tax Returns. The ITR will be treated as invalid if the verification is not done within the stipulated time.

Here is the 6 ways to e-Verify returns online:

1. OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar

2. Through your pre-validated bank account

3. Through your pre-validated demat account

4. Through ATM (offline method)

5. Net Banking

6. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar

A simple method to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is by using your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar is linked with #PAN, you can e-verify your #ITR using Aadhaar. Please note that your mobile number must be registered in Aadhaar to avail of this service. pic.twitter.com/QW3OMv90Nw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 18, 2022

Here is a step by step process to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP:

Step 1: Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Select the e-Verify Return option under quick links tab

Step 3: Enter PAN Card deatils, Assessment Year, Acknowledgement Number and Mobile Number and click continue

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number once you select ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP’.

Step 5: Enter the 6-digit OTP. The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only.

Step 6: Now you will get a ‘success message’ and a Transaction ID. You will receive a confirmation message on your registered email address and mobile number.