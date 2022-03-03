Liquor, drugs worth over 600 crore seized in Gujarat

Gujrat is a dry state but liquor and drugs worth Rs 235 crores has been recovered from there since the last two years. The figure was submitted as a written response to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Thursday. In the last two years, Gujarat drug authorities seized drugs worth Rs 370 crores, according to the written response.

Opposition leaders staged protests on the second day of the session in response to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore from the Mundra port last year. The house was eventually adjourned due to the constant disruptions.

The Gujarat Congress, the state’s main opposition party, even accused the BJP of ‘ruining the future’ of the state’s youth. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has also been asked to resign by the Congress.