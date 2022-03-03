Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to be released on September 30

The first part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated historical spectacular ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ will be released on September 30 this year.

The production company Lyca Productions revealed the news, while wishing its chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a happy birthday. ‘Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!’, the company tweeted along with the film’s first look poster.

The film is based on acclaimed writer Kalki’s classic Tamil novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The one-of-a-kind narrative centres around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually known as the legendary Raja Raja Chozhan.

Also Read: Yuvan Shankar Raja completes 25 years in Tamil film industry, pens a heartfelt note

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj appear in the film, which Mani Ratnam describes as his ‘dream project’.

The film has the best in industry handling each of its departments. The soundtrack for this epic historical drama is composed by A.R. Rahman, while the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. Thotta Tharani, a National Award-winning art director, is in charge of production design, while Sreekar Prasad, Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor, is in charge of editing.