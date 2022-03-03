Meet R Priya, Chennai’s first Dalit and youngest woman mayor.

R Priya, 28, was nominated as the DMK’s Mayor candidate for the Chennai Corporation on Thursday, March 3. The DMK has a majority in the Chennai corporation. So, Priya will be formally elected as Mayor soon.

She will also be the city’s first Dalit mayor and the city’s youngest woman mayor. She is the third woman to hold this position in Chennai’s history, After Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman.

R Priya, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in North Chennai, was elected to the TN urban local body from Ward 74. The DMK won a majority of votes in all 21 municipal corporations, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, as well as in the majority of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.