Mild earthquake hits Kalahandi in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 9 km around 11.30 am, the NCS said. Though cracks were seen in some houses, there were no reports of any major damage or casualty so far, a district official said.

