Next star kid launched to Bollywood; Karan Johar announces Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in ‘Bedhadak’

Mar 3, 2022, 02:09 pm IST

 

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the Bollywood debut of actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Thursday, with his upcoming home production film Bedhadak. In a Twitter post, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions announced the casting of their new film, written and directed by Johar’s long-time collaborator Shashank Khaitan,

‘The Dharma family continues to grow! Watch Shanaya enchant her way into your hearts with #Bedhadak – directed by Shashank Khaitan’, the tweet read.

 

In the past, Johar has launched a host of newcomers including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, among others. Khaitan, who directed the Bollywood launch vehicle of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter titled Dhadak , will also produce Bedhadak via his Mentor Disciple Films. The movie also stars upcoming actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

