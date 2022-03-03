Now cats also get banned! Restrictions imposed on Russian- bred cats

Moscow: Federation Internationale Feline (FIFe), an international cat fancier society, imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The NGO, FIFe Executive Board said in a statement, that it is ‘shocked and horrified’ that the army of the ‘Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war’.

‘Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression’, the FIFe said in a statement. FIFe said in a statement that the Board feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing. Hence it decided that, as of March 1, ‘no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree’.

‘No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in’, the statement added. These restrictions are valid until May 31 and will be reviewed as and when necessary. The Board of FIFe also decided that it will dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation, the statement added.