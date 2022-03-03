One more hurdle to Kerala student who refused to abandon her dog in Ukraine

A medical student from Ukraine, Arya Aldrin, grabbed headlines when she refused to leave without her five-month-old Siberian puppy, Zaira, during the evacuation. She now has one more hurdle to overcome before she can bring Zaira home.

Arya and Zaira were due to return to Kerala on an Air Asia chartered flight, but the animal was refused entry. Arya is adamant, claiming that she would take other flights that will allow Zaira to accompany her.

Arya is from the Idukki district of Kerala. She adopted Zaira while doing her medical studies. Following the Russian invasion, she was forced to flee Ukraine. She reportedly tried to find Zaira a safe place. She eventually made the decision to bring the dog to Kerala. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty praised her for her decision on Facebook.