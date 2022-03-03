Operation Ganga; Over 7,400 Indians to be brought back on special flights in next 2 days

More than 7,400 Indians are expected to return to India in the next two days on special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring nations, said the Civil Aviation Ministry. According to the ministry’s statement, 17 flights would be operated on Friday by Indian carriers Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, and Go First.

India has begun evacuating its citizens via special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland because the Ukrainian airspace has been closed since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. The number of civilian flights is being increased, and around 7,400 people are expected to be evacuated through special planes in the next two days, according to the ministry’s statement.

It stated that 3,500 people are expected to be returned to India on Friday and over 3,900 on Saturday. The ministry said, Since February 22, India has brought back 6,998 people on special flights, including those operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).