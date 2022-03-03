PM Modi depicted as bridge, saving Indians in Ukraine

On the indigenous microblogging service Koo, Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared an illustration of India’s attempts to rescue its residents from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is partly immersed in water in the graphic, and his hands are stretched out, one touching what looks to be Ukraine and the other touching India.

A long line of Indian students climb on PM Modi as they cross the water. However, no one stands between the two sides of the line to assist students from other countries in crossing to safety. Pakistani, Chinese, and American kids are seen standing alone, yelling for aid, while caricatures of their leaders – Imran Khan, Xi Jinping, and Joe Biden – protrude from the walls. ‘PM Narendra Modi Ji, India’s Bridge of Hope’, Mr Goyal says in the Koo post.

Before the Russian incursion on February 24, around 18,000 Indians, primarily students, were in Ukraine. Thousands of people have been able to return home thanks to our planes deployed for evacuation.

India has dispatched planes to nations bordering Ukraine, which is being attacked by invading Russian soldiers, in order for students to return home safely. The pupils have been instructed to get as quickly as possible to the western Ukrainian border.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that arranging flights is not a concern because more flights will be made available as long as Indians need to be evacuated, but reaching the western Ukraine border from eastern cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv is the main challenge due to heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

‘With all hands on deck and the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will get 3,726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind!’, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted today.