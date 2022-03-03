‘Power of Indian Diplomacy’: Social media praises India for stopping war in Kharkiv

New Delhi: Social media and netizens are praising the Union government as it was successful in stopping war in Kharkiv city in Ukraine for six hours. The Russia suspended their attack for six hours at the request of Indian government. Social media is praising the victory of Indian diplomacy as one word from Narendra Modi forced Russia to end the war immediately.

The Indian government is evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. Several Indians are stranded in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. And the union government requested Russia to temporarily suspend its attack to safely evacuate the Indians. Russia had accepted the request and stopped the attack for six hours.

Netizens praised this as the ‘power of Indian diplomacy’. A social media user said that India had already evacuated more than 60% of its nationals and countries like USA, the UK and China are still afraid to enter Ukraine.

India today managed to stop THE WAR for 6 hours in #Kharkiv to let rescue Indian students. Power of Indian Diplomacy ?? #OperationGanga #indiansinkharkiv #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/kShjVQacYh — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) March 2, 2022

The Indian government had taken a tactical position in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Narendra modi government had earlier requested both the countries to stop the war but has shied away from directly slamming Russia for the invasion.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26. Both the leaders discussed about the ‘Operation Ganga’, the evacuation mission of India. Putin had informed Modi that Russia is trying to facilitate the urgent evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia.

The Russian safe passage offer came after India’s urgent request. The Russians do not want to delay the capture of Kharkiv beyond a point. So only a six-hour time slot was agreed upon. Tough for all Indians to evacuate in time it appears. ? — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that today 19 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back stranded Indians. These flights will bring back 3,726 Indian nationals.