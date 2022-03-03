Rainfall, thunderstorm warning from March 4-6 in kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that, the centre regions of the South Bay of Bengal, which border the equatorial Indian Ocean, will have coalesced into a depression by Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning are likely to occur over Kerala from March 4-6 as a result of its influence.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in several places around the state. Over the west-central Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are expected to reach 45-55 kph to 65 kph. During the next 48 hours, it is expected to move towards Tamil Nadu.