Realme launches V25: Know the specifications, price

Beijing: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its latest smartphone V25 in China today. The Realme V25 is priced at 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23997). The smartphone is available in three colours- Morning Star (green), Purple MSI, and Sky Black.

The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme V25 runs on Android 12 OS and is powered by Snapdragon 695. It comes with 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 33W fast charging.

It has a triple rear camera setup- 64 MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens. It also comes with a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The other features includes dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.