Rebound in tourism helps El Al to narrow losses in quarter

El Al, an Israeli airline, reported a lower fourth-quarter deficit as revenue more than doubled after the country reopened its borders to international visitors.

In the aftermath of the epidemic, though, its auditors added a “going concern” warning.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, saw a drop in sales as a result of COVID-19 limitations enforced during the pandemic. It stated on Thursday that it lost a net $110 million in October-December, compared to a $140 million loss a year earlier, despite an 85 percent increase in jet fuel costs.

Revenue increased by 137 percent to $265 million from $112 million a year ago, but it’s still less than half of what it was before COVID, which was around $544 million in 2019.

In the first two months of 2022, El Al Chief Executive Avigal Soreq claimed advance bookings had gradually increased.

Soreq informed reporters, “The sky are clearing up.”

While achieving 2019 booking levels is doubtful, he stated that “we are trying everything we can to get as near as we possibly can to” 2019.