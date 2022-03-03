DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Release date of ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar announced

Mar 3, 2022, 06:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Upcoming historical film ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar will be released on June 3. The makers of the film announced the new release date. The film is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It  was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.

The film is directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi. Dwivedi is best known for directing and starring in television epic ‘Chanakya’ (1991) and the  film based on partition, ‘Pinjar’ (2003).The film  also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood. The film also  marks the Bollywood  debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. She plays the role of Sanyogita in the film.

