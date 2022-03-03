Release date of ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar announced

Mumbai: Upcoming historical film ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar will be released on June 3. The makers of the film announced the new release date. The film is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.

Also Read: Meet R Priya, Chennai’s first Dalit and youngest woman mayor

The film is directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi. Dwivedi is best known for directing and starring in television epic ‘Chanakya’ (1991) and the film based on partition, ‘Pinjar’ (2003).The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. She plays the role of Sanyogita in the film.