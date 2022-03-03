Russian troops seize strategically important city Kherson in southern Ukraine: Report

Kyiv: The Russian troops have seized the strategically important city of Kherson in Ukraine, The New York Times report said, citing Ukrainian officials. ‘The city is surrounded’, The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet quoted Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said.

Kolykhaev said that the situation in the southern regional capital is ‘tense’ with Russian troops entering the city and taking administrative buildings, The Kyiv independent reported. The fall of Kherson, a city of 300,000 people, northwest of the Crimean peninsula, is significant because it would allow the Russians to control more of Ukraine’s southern coastline and to push west toward the city of Odessa, The NYT reported.

Also read: War-torn Kiev is plagued with robbery and rape: Ukraine shocks the world!

As the bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine intensified on Wednesday, reports of civilian casualties escalated. The United Nations said that 227 civilians had been killed, but noted that number was likely an undercount. As per the NYT report, the Ukrainian government initially put the number of civilian deaths at more than 2,000, but Ukraine’s emergency services agency later called that figure ‘approximate’. ‘It is unknown how many people are actually still under fire and debris. There is no exact figure’, it said.